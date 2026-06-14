Voyeurism in Thane: Man Allegedly Used Phone To Record Video of 2 Women in Bathroom in Maharashtra, Probe On

An FIR has been registered against a man for allegedly filming two women through a bathroom window of their house in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday, June 14. The accused is currently absconding, and police have launched a search operation.

The incident reportedly took place late at night on June 8 at a bungalow in Sarang village. According to police, a 16-year-old youth noticed the alleged activity and later filed a formal complaint, triggering an investigation. Voyeurism in Bengaluru: Pregnant Woman Secretly Recorded Inside Hospital Washroom, Man Arrested.

Voyeurism in Thane

Police said the accused, a resident of the same locality, allegedly used a stick to position a mobile phone near the bathroom window of the complainant’s house.

He is alleged to have secretly recorded a video of the teenager’s mother and aunt without their consent. Authorities said the matter is being treated as a case of voyeurism involving a minor-related complaint. Voyeurism in Bengaluru: Man Allegedly Records Video of Woman Inside Her Bathroom, Arrested.

FIR Registered Under BNS and POCSO Act

An FIR has been registered under section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which deals with voyeurism, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The inclusion of the POCSO Act is due to the complainant being a minor who first observed and reported the alleged offence. Police confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

“A detailed probe into the crime is currently underway. No one has been arrested as yet,” a police officer said, adding that efforts are being made to trace the accused, who is currently absconding.

Officials said further action will be taken based on evidence collected during the investigation.

Voyeurism cases involving hidden recording devices have increasingly been reported across urban and semi-urban areas, prompting stricter enforcement under India’s updated criminal laws, including the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).