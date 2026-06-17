Vrindavan: Devotee Dies After Electric Shock From Water-Spray Cooler Outside ISKCON Temple, Disturbing Video Surfaces

A 21-year-old devotee from Madhya Pradesh died after allegedly suffering an electric shock from a water-spray cooler installed outside the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, June 15. The victim, identified as Abhigyan Gupta, had travelled from Chhatarpur with his father, Anil Kumar Gupta, to offer prayers at the temple when the incident occurred.

The electrocution reportedly took place near the temple entrance, where a water-cooling and misting facility had been installed to provide relief to devotees during the summer. The setup was reportedly arranged by the Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation. The incident has raised concerns over the safety and maintenance of public cooling installations used in crowded religious spaces. Sudden Death Rocks Uttar Pradesh: Man Dies of Heart Attack During Niece’s Wedding in Jhansi, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Devotee Dies of Alleged Electrocution Near ISKCON Temple

According to initial reports, CCTV footage from the crowded walkway showed devotees moving normally through the area before the incident unfolded. The footage reportedly showed Abhigyan suddenly reacting after coming into contact with the cooler structure and losing his balance. Witnesses nearby immediately turned toward him and gathered around the spot.

Some people initially avoided touching him, apparently fearing the presence of an electrical current, before others stepped forward to help. The young man eventually collapsed near the installation as bystanders attempted to assist him. ‘I Love You, Mummy, Papa’: Class 12 Topper Dies by Suicide in Dehradun, Leaves Emotional Note for Parents.

Temple visitors and local residents rushed Abhigyan to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. A doctor who attended to the case said the hospital was informed that the youth had suffered electrocution from the cooler installed at the temple premises.

"We received the patient after being informed that he had been electrocuted. On examination, there were no signs suggesting that his life could be revived. His heart activity was absent, and his pupils were fully dilated," the doctor said. The doctor added that despite the patient's condition, medical personnel made efforts to revive him.

“We carried out CPR and administered all necessary medicines and interventions in an effort to revive him, but unfortunately, nothing proved effective,” the doctor said.

The incident has triggered questions about the maintenance and electrical safety of public cooling systems installed for devotees and visitors, particularly during the peak summer season.

Preliminary information suggests that the electrocution may have been linked to inadequate maintenance of the water-spray cooler. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances that led to the incident and determine whether any lapses contributed to the tragedy.

Water-spray and misting systems are commonly installed at religious sites and public places across northern India during summer to provide relief from extreme heat. The incident in Vrindavan has brought attention to the need for regular inspection and safety checks of such installations, especially in areas with heavy footfall. Officials are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).