Port Blair, April 1: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that widespread to scattered rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days, with high intensity on April 1, 2021. The weather agency said that thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds also likely over the region during the next two days. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

The IMD said that under the influence of strong lower level south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal and other favourable meteorological conditions, heavy rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds very likely over Northeast India during April 1 and 2. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on April 1 and into North Andaman Sea on April 2", the IMD said.

Giving details about the weather conditions, the IMD informed that the maximum temperatures have fallen by 2-4 degrees over most parts of Northwest and Central India leading to the abatement of heatwave conditions from these regions. Meanwhile, strong surface winds, with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, over parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

