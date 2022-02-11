The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold wave conditions is likely to intensify in Himachal Pradesh in the next three to four days. According to the weather agency, the temperature is expected to drop after Thursday.

In many states of North India, people have got relief from the shivering weather in the last 2-3 days. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has forecast that once again there is a possibility of rain in Jharkhand and Bihar. Here, during the next 5 days in Delhi and UP, there may be a dense fog situation in different areas during the night or morning. Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Expected in Several Parts of North India; Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh to Receive Snowfall

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather pattern can take a turn in Delhi right now. The temperature may increase during the day, due to which the cold will subside and people can get relief. At the same time, the cold can increase in the evening. According to IMD, cold winds can also make a comeback in Delhi in the coming days. At the same time, there is a possibility of light rain in western UP including Punjab, Haryana and adjoining states of Delhi. Due to western thunderstorms, there may be heavy rain at many places in Bengal today and tomorrow. After the rains stop, the cold may increase in the state.

The people of Punjab have not yet got relief from the cold. In fact, after the fog in the morning in Punjab, the weather is definitely clearing during the day, but the cold remains. However, due to sunlight, the cold feels less during the day. Meanwhile, there has been no major change in the temperature for the last few days. At present, the average maximum temperature in the state is 20 and the minimum temperature is around 8 degree Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is expected to remain clear in the coming days. California Man Finds His Long Lost Brother After Watching The Local Weather Forecast, Watch Heart-Warming Video

At the same time, if the Meteorological Department is to be believed, there may be rain for the coming two to three days in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. There is also a possibility of rain and snowfall in the hilly areas.

