New Delhi, May 9: As per weather bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department on Sunday, heat wave conditions unlikely to prevail across the country during next 4-5 days. It added that the plains to northwest India are likely to experience isolated rainfall, thunderstorm during May 11 to May 13, with maximum intensity on May 12 and May 13. Northern states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely receive heavy rainfall on May 12 and May 13. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

As per the IMD, Northeastern states, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorm and the remaining parts of East India likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during the next 4-5 days. According to the weather forecast, Assam, Meghalaya, the Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience rainfall during next 4-5 days and Tripura on May 10 and May 11. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

The South Peninsular is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall, thundershower during the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on May 10 and May 11 and Coastal Karnataka during May 9 to May 12. The North Interior Karnataka is likely to receive heavy rainfall on May 9 and May 10 while the South Interior Karnataka during May 10 to May 13.

