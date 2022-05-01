New Delhi, May 1: Light rain with gusty winds are likely in parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, a much needed respite from the blistering heat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Residents of the national capital woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning, with the Safdarjung Observatory registering less than 30 degrees Celsius at 9 a.m.

The IMD's NowCast at 8 a.m. forecast light rain accompanied with gusty winds (speed up to 30-40 kmph) for northeast, southeast and southwest NCR. Nowcast is a prediction valid for next three hours and as part of Delhi Urban Meteorological Services. It is issued every three hours. Weather Forecast: Severe Heatwave to Persist Till May 2; Heavy Rains to Lash Northeast.

On Saturday, the IMD said there would be some respite from the scorching heat not just for Delhi-NCR but for the northwest plains after May 1 because of a fresh Western Disturbance that will bring rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region.

It is also likely to bring significant rainfall to the parched areas of the northwest plains, including Delhi-NCR where the last downpour was recorded on February 25.

