Mumbai, July 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during next the 5 days.

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh Coasts in lower and mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height.

Mumbai | Moderate rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h: IMD — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

The IMD has also said that moderate rain is likely to take place in Mumbai city and suburbs. "Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h," it said.

The weather bureau has also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on July 9 and 10th; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 9-12 and heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Punjab and north Haryana-Chandigarh and West Rajasthan on July 10.

increase thereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over the region during 9th-10th July, 2022: Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh on 07th, 08th & 10th; — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 7, 2022

"Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat region on 09th & 10th; Saurashtra & Kutch during 09th-11th; Madhya Maharashtra on 10th; Coastal Karnataka during 10th-12th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 09th; Telangana on 10th; South Interior Karnataka on 09th; Odisha on 12th; West Madhya Pradesh 10th; Vidarbha during 09th-10th & 12th and over Chhattisgarh during 09th12th July, 2022," the IMD bulletin stated.

Predicting weather from July 14-16th, the weather bureau said that scattered rainfall activity is likely over remaining parts of the country except West Rajasthan, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu where isolated activity is likely.

On the other hand, weather agency Skymet said that Vidarbha and Marathwada are all set to witness heavy rains on July 8 and 9th. "Madhya Maharashtra may not see anything intense, only light to moderate showers are expected," it said.

In view of the cloudburst near the base camp of the holy shrine of Amarnath Yatra, Skymet said that 'Monsoon Trough' is far too the south, and irregular weather activities over the hills are likely to take place. "We have to be watchful for such cloudburst and other extreme weather activities over the hilly states of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming days," Skmet said.

