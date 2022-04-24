Mumbai, April 23: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat state during the next 5 days.

It further stated that heatwave conditions are also very likely over south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal from April 25-27 and over Rajasthan, south Haryana, Vidarbha from April 26-28. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani JeM Terrorists Killed in Ongoing Encounter in Kulgam.

The weather agency also said that due to the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram, Tripura and scattered rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim region during next 5 days accompanied by isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next 24 hours.

"Thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 30-50 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya during next 05 days and over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during next 02 to 03 days," the IMD weather bulletin read.

Besides, the weather agency has also forecasted rainfall with a thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha during the next 5 days and over Vidarbha for next 24 hours.

It has also mentioned the possibility of isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds with a speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during the next 5 days.

While there won't be any significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India during the next the 24 hours, the weather bureau said that there would be a gradual rise by 3-4 degrees from April 24.

It has predicted a rise in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees over Madhya Pradesh during the next 2 days, and a rise by 2-4 degrees over Vidarbha and Maharashtra from April 24. The IMD's weather bulletin also mentioned that dry weather is likely to continue over the rest parts of the country.

