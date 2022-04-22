Mumbai, April 22: Even after Mumbai received light drizzle and the national capital was hit by gusty winds on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh from April 23-26 and over west Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from April 24-26.

The IMD in its daily weather bulletin said that due to the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur, Mizoram-Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next 5 days. Weather Update: Delhi Likely to Witness Light Rainfall Today, Temperature Expected to Drop, Says IMD.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Kerala-Mahe region.

"Under the influence of a trough from North Interior Karnataka to Comorin Area in lower tropospheric levels; isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Telangana during the next 5 days," a statement from the weather bulletin read.

The weather agency also stated that the cyclonic circulation over Meghalaya and the neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level still persists. While the IMD has predicted a rise in the maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees over most parts of Northwest India during the next three days, it has also mentioned that the maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3 degrees over Gujarat and north Maharashtra from April 23.

Predicting weather from April 27-29, the weather bureau said that scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, and isolated to scattered light rainfall over southwest peninsular India. "Dry weather likely over rest parts of the country," it said.

