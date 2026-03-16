Weather Forecast Today, March 16: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant weather shift is expected across India today, March 16, as a fresh western disturbance begins to impact the northwest. While Delhi and the surrounding NCR will see generally cloudy skies with a high of 31°C and a chance of light rain or drizzle, western regions face harsher conditions; a heatwave alert remains in effect for isolated pockets of Mumbai and the north Konkan region, where coastal humidity will intensify the "real feel" of temperatures on Monday. Southern and eastern metros like Hyderabad and Chennai will experience hot and humid weather with highs reaching 37°C and 34°C, respectively, while Bengaluru and Kolkata maintain dry conditions with temperatures around 33°C. Meanwhile, Shimla and the higher reaches of the Himalayas are bracing for isolated light rainfall and potential snowfall on March 16. ‘Super’ El Nino 2026: India Braces for Record-Breaking Heat and Monsoon Deficit.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 16

Delhi Weather Today, March 16

Chennai Weather Today, March 16

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 16

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 16

Kolkata Weather Today, March 16

Shimla Weather Today, March 16

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).