East Midnapore, June 28: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) local leader was shot at in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Sunday after a clash between the Trinamool Congress workers and BJP supporters. The incident took place in Khejuri area. BJP’s district secretary Pabitra Das had a narrow escape as he was hit on his left hand, The New Indian Express reported. Dilip Ghosh Lands in Row, FIR Lodged Against Bengal BJP Chief For 'Shot Them Like Dogs' Remark Against Anti-CAA Protesters.

According to the report, police investigation revealed that BJP workers were protesting against the TMC controlled panchayat for allegedly selling trees uprooted in cyclone Amphan. When both the party workers confronted each other, a clash broke out, police said. West Bengal: BJP Worker Khagapati Mahato 'Shot by TMC Goons' in Jhargram.

During the clash, Das was shot in his hand and he was immediately rushed to a local hospital. BJP’s Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh has alleged that TMC workers attacked Das in the presence of police personnel.

He said that cops stood as mute onlookers when saffron party leaders were attacked. However, Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikary said that no party workers were involved in the clash.

