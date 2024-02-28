Kolkata, February 28: On Tuesday morning, February 27, Bisakha Das, a class 10th student at an English-medium school in Liluah, died in the explosion of a kerosene stove in her apartment in Biradingi, Howrah in West Bengal. According to the Police, while Bisakha was studying alone by herself, her mother who was cooking in the kitchen moved to another room to do some work.

Suddenly, the stove exploded in the kitchen and the room was up in flames. Neighbours, the girl's older brother, and an engineering student raced in to put out the fire. Maharashtra: Gas Explosion Due to Cooking Gas Leakage in Kharadi, 3 Injured.

After bringing the girl to the Howrah district hospital, the medical staff there pronounced her dead right away. Investigators have opened an unnatural death case and lodged it with the Liluah police station. Afterwards, samples were taken from the room where the fire occurred by forensic specialists. "We are waiting for the forensic report to ascertain the reason behind the fire," a police official told TOI. Thane: Four Injured in a House Fire Due to Gas Leak in Kalwa's New Shivaji Nagar.

Previously, a pressure cooker burst inside a house in Patiala, Punjab, in a shocking occurrence that was caught on camera, sending shockwaves through the family kitchen. Thankfully, every member of the family, including a child, escaped unscathed. The video of the incident showed family members gathered around the kitchen, preparing food. The pressure cooker that is on top of the stove bursts into a powerful explosion, rocking the entire house.

