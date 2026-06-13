West Bengal Govt To Start Free Cervical Cancer Vaccination for Teen Girls Studying in Madrasas

Kolkata, June 13: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in West Bengal, free cervical cancer vaccination has started for girls from May 30, officials said on Saturday. From now onwards, a special HPV vaccination campaign is also set to be started for teenage girls studying in madrasas in West Bengal, a senior government official said. This programme will have to be coordinated with the district administration and health department in accordance with the guidelines and standard operating procedures of the state's Health and Family Welfare Department.

The concerned government officials have been instructed to this effect, the official added. Despite the rapid development of technology and continuous research in medical science, cervical cancer has not been able to shake off the stigma of a incurable disease. However, continuous work is being done in India. Under the initiative of the Central government, there is a free vaccination programme for girls of a certain age for early protection from this disease. West Bengal Government to Remove 'Dham' Word from Jagannath Temple in Digha.

This time the people of the state are getting that benefit after the BJP government came to power in West Bengal. According to the official, the number of cervical cancer cases is increasing. Every year, six lakh new cervical cancer patients are diagnosed worldwide. The death rate from cancer is about 3.4 lakh every year. In this country, cervical cancer is the second most common type of cancer among women.

In India, 14 new cervical cancer patients per 100,000 undergo treatment every year and the death rate is nine per lakh. Considering the population of India, the number is not very low. The Central government has emphasised free vaccination to prevent this cancer. Doctors say that if you get vaccinated on time, it is possible to prevent cancer by about 75 to 80 per cent. As part of the Centre's vaccination programme, a free vaccination programme has also been started in West Bengal. West Bengal: New BJP Government Orders Crackdown on Cow Smuggling; Surveillance Increased To Shut Down Illegal Markets.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the Central government has sent seven lakh doses of vaccine to the state. It started from the Bidhannagar Sub district Hospital in Kolkata's Salt Lake area. Any girl above the age of 14-15 years can get the cervical cancer vaccine. From now onwards, the cervical cancer vaccine will be administered in madrasas as per the guidelines of the Health Department. The state government hopes that this programme will also increase health awareness among madrasa students.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).