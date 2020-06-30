Kolkata, June 30: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced certain relaxations in the extended COVID-19 lockdown across the state and extension of free ration to poor till June 2021. At a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said people can step out for morning walk between 5:30 am and 8:30 am in West Bengal. She also announced to increase the number of people who can attend a marriage ceremony and sraddha during the extended lockdown. Highest Single-day Spike of 624 COVID-19 Cases in West Bengal; 14 More Die.

"We are allowing morning walks from 5:30 am to 8:30 am, but social distancing should be maintained. Fifty people will be allowed at weddings and sraddha instead of 25," Banarjee told the press conference. Sraddha is a Hindu rite or ceremony performed on behalf of departed ancestors. "I am extending free ration for poor till June 2021," she further announced. The Mamata Banerjee government has extended the lockdown in the state till July 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections. COVID-19 Lockdown Extension: List of States That Have Extended Shutdown to Contain Spread of Coronavirus.

Mamata Banerjee Announces Relaxations in Lockdown in West Bengal:

The Chief Minister said her government wants the Centre to stop domestic flights to West Bengal from hotspots and resumption of metro train services for those involved in providing essential services. Last week, she had relaxed the night curfew hours during the extended COVID-19 lockdown across the state. From July 1 onwards, the night curfew hours will be from 10 pm to 5 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am.

West Bengal on Monday recorded the highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 624 new infections, taking the state's tally to 17,907, while 14 more people succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 653, a health bulletin said.

