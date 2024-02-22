Kolkata, February 22: The father of eight-year-old Snehangshu Sharma, who was brutally killed in Konnagar five days prior, declared on Wednesday that his wife and the other two accused women should be hung for the crime. Shanta Sharma, the mother, and Iffat Parveen, her friend, have been placed under police detention for nine days by the Serampore subdivisional court. When the two accused came before the court, they were represented by no attorney. Pankaj, the child's father, was standing outside the court, his eyes welling with tears.

At their house in Kannada's Adarshnagar, around 25 kilometres from Kolkata, the class IV kid was stabbed with a vegetable knife on Friday. He also had his skull repeatedly pounded by an iron rod and smashed in with a stone idol. West Bengal Shocker: Mother Kills Son After He Catches Her Making Out With Her Lesbian Partner in Hooghly, Arrested.

Authorities stated that Iffat Parveen, who was subsequently taken into custody from Watgunge in Kolkata, and Shanta Sharma were lovers who killed the youngster to quiet him after he saw them "in a compromising position." Rajasthan: Delhi-Style Murder, Where Lesbian Wife Killed Husband in Jodhpur, Sends Fresh Waves of Shock After Recall.

To get a look at the two accused on Wednesday, February 21, a large crowd gathered at the court. They left the secure police perimeter at 2:45 pm and made their way to a prison vehicle that was parked 50 yards away. "Ma ki chele ke marte pare? (Is a mother able to murder her son?)" Shanta asked reporters in response to their inquiries. I'm ignorant of everything.

