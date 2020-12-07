Siliguri, December 7: Clashes erupted between West Bengal Police and BJP supporters in Siliguri on Monday. The BJP Yuva Morcha had organised 'Uttarkanya Abhijan', a protest march against the Trinamool Congress government in the state. A BJP worker was killed in the clash and many other protesters and policemen were injured. Following this, the BJP has callled a 12-hour bandh in North Bengal tomorrow. West Bengal BJP Calls for a 12-Hour Bandh, Alleges TMC Killed Its Party Worker in Cooch Behar.

The clashes happened at four different spots, including Tinbatti intersection and Phoolbari Bazar, over a protest march towards Uttarkanya, a Mini-Secretariat building in north Bengal. The BJP supporters tried to break through barricades and threw stones at police. The police in turn used tear gas shells and water cannon to pacify the situation. West Bengal: BJP Workers Taking Out Rally in Support of Farm Bills Attacked by Alleged TMC Supporters in Bardhaman (Watch Video).

Tejasvi Surya the National President of BJP Yuva Morcha said, "Ulen Roy, a senior BJP worker, has succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata’s police threw."" Many BJP workers injured during their peaceful protest. Democracy being murdered in West Bengal," he added. BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national Secretary Arvind Menon also participated in the protest march.

The West Bengal Police released a statement on the incident. It said, "Today in Siliguri, serious acts of violence committed by supporters of a political party during their protest. Only water cannons & tear gas used to disperse violent crowd. Death of a person has been reported. Actual cause of death will be known only after postmortem."

