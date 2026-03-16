West Bengal School ‘Towel Dance’ Video Goes Viral, Sparks Massive Online Debate Over Cultural Program

Kolkata, March 16: A video from a school cultural program in West Bengal has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread debate and strong reactions from viewers. The clip is reportedly from an event held at Jeeban Jyoti Model School in North 24 Parganas near Kolkata, where a group of girls can be seen performing a dance on stage using towels as part of the act.

In the viral video, music plays in the background as the performers dance on stage. A banner displaying the school’s name is visible behind them, while several students can be seen sitting in the audience and watching the performance. The short clip quickly spread across multiple social media platforms, attracting thousands of views and comments. Deoria School Viral Video: Teacher Engages in Obscene Acts With Girl Student Inside Classroom, Probe Ordered After 19 Minute Clip Surfaces.

‘Towel Dance’ at West Bengal School Event Goes Viral

Schools now-a-day - Gyan ka mandir 🙆‍♂️ This is from a school in West Bengal 🤡 Interested parents can approach Jeeban Jyoti Model School, Kadamtala, 24 North Parganas. Join | https://t.co/XeE1RvnZZX pic.twitter.com/KItTQAG2Tu — Omkara (@OmkaraRoots) March 16, 2026

School Cultural Program Video From West Bengal Sparks Controversy

Where are our schools headed? A dance in a towel 😳pic.twitter.com/53E4trJ9Kz — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 15, 2026

School Annual Day Function in West Bengal , Students perform Towel Dance Rabindranath Tagore wrote 'Where the mind is without fear,' but I don’t think he meant 'Where the mind is replaced by a wet towel pic.twitter.com/FBZt7da7OR — 🔥 Satz 🔥 (@thala_speaks) March 15, 2026

An English medium CBSE board school organised this obscene dance event. Look at how shamelessly these girls are doing vulgar dance with children teacher and parents in the audience This video is not from Amity or Galgotias University This is from a school in West Bengal 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AHZBpSV5Jr — Dr. Mukul Agrawal (@drmukulagrawal) March 16, 2026

Not In UP or Bihar It is from a school in West Bengal. Jiban Jyoti Model School, Kadamtala, North 24 Parganas. There are so many children among the audience. What will they learn?@basu_bratya@WBPolice pic.twitter.com/DhkTBDbns9 — Flyora/Florian Gaishun (@el__fuser) March 15, 2026

Many social media users expressed surprise that such a performance was part of a school cultural program. Some questioned how a dance of this nature could be permitted at an event organized for students. According to several online users, school programs should focus on activities that promote education, discipline, and positive values. Viral Video From West Bengal: Students of Bhadrakali High School Served Golgappas for Mid-Day Meal Amid LPG Crisis.

The video has sparked a wider discussion about the type of performances that should be allowed in educational institutions. Several viewers described the act as resembling a “towel dance,” a term that quickly began circulating alongside the clip online.

As the video continued to gain traction, multiple pages and accounts shared the clip, further fueling the controversy. Many users have called for clarification and demanded an explanation from the school authorities regarding the incident.

So far, there has been no official statement from the school administration addressing the viral video. It also remains unclear when exactly the event took place and whether the performers were students of the school or external participants invited for the program.

The incident has now become a widely discussed topic online, with many people debating whether such performances are appropriate in school cultural events where children are present.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).