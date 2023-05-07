Siliguri, May 7: In a shocking incident, an elderly man allegedly molested a four-year-old girl in Malda. Reportedly, the 81-year-old accused lured the minor victim with a chocolate bar on Friday evening in Gajol. The accused, Bankim Chandra Roy, was arrested by the West Bengal police for sexually assaulting the girl.

According to the report published by the India Today, the minor was playing near her house on the evening of May 5 when the shocking crime took place. As per the reports, the accused man showed the girl a chocolate bar and asked her to come along with him. The accused then took the minor girl to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. The matter came to light after the girl rushed to her parents in tears and complained of pain in her private parts. Following this, her parents rushed her to a healthcare centre. Doctors confirmed a case of sexual assault and noted that her condition was critical.

The parents of the victim approached Gajol and filed a complaint against an unidentified person.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched a strict investigation into matter. During the probe, the cops zeroed in on the accused and picked him up for interrogation. He was arrested after he confessed the crime to the police officials. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

In another disturbing incident, a four-year-old girl was raped and killed in Assam's Tinsukia district on May 4. The gruesome incident, which took place in Margherita, has led to a public outcry with thousands hitting the streets in the town with a demand to arrest the culprit immediately.

