Kolkata, November 25: Raped and abused all through Friday night, a minor girl committed suicide on Saturday by setting herself on fire at Kandi in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The accused is a youth from Khargram in the same district, who is absconding. The victim's family members told the police, the minor girl went out on Friday evening with the accused youth who had promised to marry her.

The accused took the girl to his residence where he raped and abused her throughout the night. Early on Saturday morning, the accused youth threw her out of his house. In the afternoon, she set herself on fire. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. West Bengal Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping Minor, Sharing Video of Heinous Act With Victim’s Mother in Durgapur.

The family members of the victim have filed a complaint against the accused youth and two of his associates. Further probe is underway.

