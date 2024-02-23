Kolkata, February 23: The West Bengal Police on Friday, February 23, arrested a school teacher for allegedly forcing students to strip in Hooghly. Police officials said that the teacher was arrested under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The teacher has been accused of forcing minor girl students to strip and also taking their photographs. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the teacher was arrested from Hooghly district after the police received several complaints from local villagers. West Bengal Shocker: Mother Kills Son After He Catches Her Making Out With Her Lesbian Partner in Hooghly, Arrested.

Speaking about the incident, Priyabrata Bakshi, DSP, said that the teacher was arrested based on complaints lodged by local villagers. "Appropriate charges are being pressed against him," the DSP added. Cops also said that parents of the students staged a protest at the school.

Angry parents also locked up the teacher inside the school's building till the police arrived. A mother of one of the victims said that the accused teacher had been doing the act for some time. "He saved the photos on his phone. We demand stern action," she added. Kolkata Shocker: Cop Rapes Minor Daughter in Behala, Arrested.

In a separate incident, an eight-year-old boy was found murdered in his house while his parents were away in Hooghly district on Friday evening, February 16. Police said that the accused is yet to be identified and arrested. Police officials said that the victim was hit with a blunt object on the back of his head and forehead.

An officer privy to the case said that the class four student also had stab wounds on the dorsal side of both his palms.

