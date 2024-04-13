Uluberia, April 13: A tragic incident unfolded in Uluberia, where an 18-year-old boy, Bapan Manna, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Friday. The incident reportedly occurred after Manna’s elder brother objected to two locals, identified as Akash Jana and Sagar Jana, riding their bikes noisily through the Kalabagan area in Chengail.

According to TOI, the disagreement escalated into a fight, which was eventually resolved, according to police. However, later that night, when Manna's brother did not return home, Manna went out searching for him around 2.30am. It was during this time that Akash and Sagar allegedly spotted him alone on the road and attacked him with a knife.

Manna was rushed to Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Govt Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His body has since been sent for post-mortem.

Following a raid in the area, officers from the Uluberia police station arrested Akash and Sagar. They are scheduled to be produced in an Uluberia court on Saturday.

Local councillor Shekh Selim expressed concern over the long-standing unrest in the area. Despite bringing the issue to the administration’s attention, no action had been taken, he said. Selim demanded strict punishment for the two accused in the incident.

