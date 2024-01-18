Behrampore, January 18: In a shocking incident in West Bengal, an 18-year-old tenth-grade student, Papai Das, also known as Pappu, was allegedly murdered by his friends after he refused to share his online game password with them at Farakka Barrage quarters.

According to a report in TOI, the police discovered Das’s partially decomposed body near the Nishindra ghat of the feeder canal in Farakka on Monday evening, a week after he was reported missing.

Four of his friends have been detained and are currently under police interrogation. Mumbai Shocker: Addicted to Games, Teenager Dies by Suicide After Father Takes Away His Mobile in Malad’s Malwani.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Das was killed after he refused to share his game ID and password with his friends. In an attempt to destroy evidence, the accused reportedly set his body on fire. Hyderabad Shocker: Engineering Student Dies By Suicide by Consuming 'Weedicide' After Father Scolds Him Over PUBG Addiction.

Purnima Das, the victim’s mother, was able to identify her son’s body from the tattoos on his left hand and chest. It was reported that Das was so engrossed in the game that he did not appear for his pre-board examination this year. She said that she had tried to convince him to take his exams and stay away from video games. "But he was adamant and said that he did not wish to study further and skipped the exams. He started working with a local caterer,” Purnima added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).