Kolkata, February 26: Tension was brewing in Ashoknagar, a hamlet near the Indo-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas District of West Bengal on Monday following the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader and deputy chief of a panchayat late on Sunday night. The deceased, Bijan Das (49), had gone to the house of one of his associates to rest as he was feeling unwell after attending a public function near the Guma Railway Station.

According to the residents of the area, suddenly a man barged into the room where Bijan Das was resting and shot him from point blank range. Bijan Das was immediately shifted to the Barasat Government Medical College & Hospital where he was declared brought dead. West Bengal Shocker: TMC District General Secretary Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Murshidabad.

Villagers told the police that internal party rivalry might be the reason behind the murder. Police have identified a local resident named Gautam Das as the killer of the Trinamool Congress leader. West Bengal Shocker: Businessman Shot Dead in Broad Daylight by Bike-Borne Assailants at Kulti in West Burdwan District.

Gautam Das, who has a criminal record, is absconding and police have registered a case against him under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The body of the deceased Trinamool Congress leader has been sent for post mortem.

