Sulopay is a payments platform attempting to make crypto payments as easy as possible to support communities around the world who are still left without critical financial services.

Key Takeaways

The PoS network offers multiple tiers for participants: An application that doubles as a light client, full nodes, and validators.

Mainnet launch is slated for 1st February 2021.

As Sulopay concludes its latest $10 million token sales, many may still be wondering what the payments platform is all about. In the following guide, Crypto Briefing will dig into the technology, the native cryptocurrencies, and the project’s broader mission.

What Is Sulopay?

Sulopay is a blockchain project focused on making crypto payments as easy as possible. Instead of having to manage complex crypto addresses, users can send cryptocurrencies using mobile phone numbers.

The process is straightforward.

Once users connect their mobile number with the app, the app sends an invite code via SMS which users must input to synchronize their number. After that, the app sends three SMS messages to verify the synchronization.

According to a company blog post, users can connect multiple phone numbers to the same Sulopay address.

There is also a small fee to verify the phone number. From there, the testnet gives users a small amount of Sulo with which to experiment. There is a related platform that developers and early adopters can use to replenish their Sulopay accounts. These are all testnet tokens and hold no real value.

Adding the token offering, Sulopay’s coffers now hold roughly $46.5 million. Co-founder of Sulopay, Ben Schulman, told Crypto Briefing that the proceeds from the latest raise “will be used to fund ongoing development work and for community grants supporting the ecosystem.”

The team behind the project comes from an impressive tech and finance background. There are three co-founders, Ben Schulman, Kelvin Pair , and Ann Barton . Ben Schulmanis the inventor of a digital reputation system called Bridge Trust. Kelvin Pair and Ann Barton sold their machine learning startup to GoDaddy.

How Does Sulopay Work?

