Who Is Aditi Yadav? Yogi Adityanath Defends Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter Amid Viral Social Media Row

Aditi Yadav, the elder daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has become the focus of a major political and social media controversy after allegedly fake and defamatory posts about her went viral online. The issue gained further attention after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath publicly defended her and ordered police action against those responsible.

Why Is Aditi Yadav Trending?

The controversy erupted after several social media accounts allegedly shared a photograph of Aditi Yadav along with fabricated claims about her personal life. According to a police complaint, the image was morphed and accompanied by false allegations intended to defame her. Akhilesh Yadav Sports Rare Casual Look at Airport Without Signature Red Cap, Video Surfaces.

Among the claims circulating online was an allegation that Aditi had gone missing after taking INR 7 crore from her family and leaving with a friend. The complainant described the posts as completely false and malicious. Several accounts that initially shared the allegations have reportedly been deleted.

Yogi Adityanath Orders FIR

Addressing the issue, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the remarks and said derogatory comments against any daughter were unacceptable. 'Deeply Saddening': Akhilesh Yadav Mourns Sudden Death of Half-Brother Prateek Yadav in Lucknow.

“I immediately directed the police to register an FIR when the matter came to my notice,” Yogi said. He added that “a daughter is a daughter, and a daughter deserves respect.”

Yogi Adityanath Defends Akhilesh Yadav’s Daughter

Following complaints filed by Samajwadi Party leaders, an FIR was registered at the cyber cell of the Kanpur Police Commissionerate against individuals accused of creating and circulating the posts.

Who Is Aditi Yadav?

Aditi Yadav is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Politics and International Relations at University College London (UCL), one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious universities.

Although she has largely stayed away from active politics, she came into public focus during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign when she accompanied her mother, Dimple Yadav, on the campaign trail in Mainpuri.

Political Reactions

While defending Aditi Yadav, Yogi Adityanath also urged Akhilesh Yadav to ensure that party workers and supporters maintain restraint in their language and conduct. The Chief Minister said political disagreements should never cross the line into personal attacks, especially when family members are involved.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, making "Aditi Yadav" one of the most searched political names on Google and social media platforms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).