Who Is Maridhas? Tamil YouTuber Arrested Over Videos Targeting TVK Government and CM Vijay

A special team from the Cyber Crime wing of the Chennai City Police detained prominent Tamil Nadu YouTuber Maridhas on Monday. The arrest, executed at his residence in Surya Nagar, Madurai, follows a series of online videos published by the commentator that were sharply critical of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, and several state ministers.

The operation was conducted with assistance from the Madurai City Police. Authorities confirmed that the Cyber Crime department registered a suo motu case (an action taken by the authority on its own accord) following Maridhas’s sustained social media commentary targeting the functioning of the state government. Following his apprehension, he was moved to Chennai for further interrogation. Maridhas Malaichamy Arrested: Tamil Nadu’s Cyber Crime Wing Arrests YouTuber Over Derogatory Remarks Against CM Vijay.

Police Confirm Detention of Maridhas

While police confirmed the detention, the specific sections of the law under which Maridhas has been booked have not yet been made public. "The YouTuber has been detained for questioning regarding a case registered by the Cyber Crime wing," a senior police official stated. "Complete details regarding the specific sections under which he has been booked will be made available following further investigation."

Who Is Maridhas ?

Maridhas is a well-known, Madurai-based political commentator who has built a substantial digital audience through videos analyzing Tamil Nadu's political landscape. His content frequently targets state government operations and major political figures. This is not the YouTuber's first interaction with law enforcement; he has frequently courted controversy and faced multiple police cases related to his broadcasted content in the past. His latest detention comes shortly after the TVK, a political party founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay, assumed power in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay Orders TASMAC Cleanup Drive, Cites Alleged INR 102 Crore Monthly Diversion and INR 1,600 Crore Revenue Loss.

BJP Reacts to Maridhas Arrest

The law enforcement action quickly sparked political reactions in the state. Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heavily criticized the TVK administration, demanding Maridhas's immediate release. BJP Tamil Nadu leader Narayanan Thirupathy condemned the move publicly on social media, drawing comparisons to previous administrations. He characterized the current TVK government as an extension of the DMK regime and accused the political leadership of suppressing freedom of expression.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).