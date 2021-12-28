Lucknow, December 28: In the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh, where political bigwigs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others apart from direct stakeholders such as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav are sweating it out to wrest control of India's largest state, an unlikely name (but not unlikely timing, experts would say) is in the news of late. Piyush Jain, a perfume trader from Kanpur and Kannauj, shot to limelight after a raid at his two homes in Kanpur and Kannauj reportedly fetched close to Rs 250 crore, apart from gold, jewellery and other expensive products. Questions arise as to who is Piyush Jain and how did he amass this wealth? The answer, as is the case in such instances, comes loaded with politics, patronage and a system that helps tax evaders to not just thrive but flourish. Kanpur IT Raid: Perfumer Piyush Jain Arrested After Rs 284 Crore in Cash Found in Raids.

The raids on the trader has not just become a source of wonder but also a hot political issue with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday mentioning the raid in his speech in the poll bound state to attack Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, for the letter's alleged ties with the perfume trader. Reports claim that Piyush Jain is the same trader who had launched the "Samajwadi Itra" or Samajwadi perfume just months ago. However, Akhilesh Yadav denied having any links with the trader.

Who Is Piyush Jain?

Piyush Jain is a trader based in Kanpur, who is primarily associated with the business of "paan masala". However, reports also mention that he is involved in the business of perfume or "itar". As per reports in various news outlets, Piyush Jain's grandfather and father were involved in the business of printing or design patterns made on clothes. However, after completing his M.SC in chemistry, Piyush also worked as a salesman in Mumbai for some time before starting his own business in Kanpur

What's the Case On Him?

According to the authorities, Piyush Jain, in order to evade paying GST (Goods and Services Tax) had prepared a number of fake invoices which he used to not only evade paying the taxes but also deprived the government treasury of the money. The cash haul proves the level of tax evasion and unaccounted wealth the trader had amassed.

What Next For Him?

A Kanpur court has sent businessman Piyush Jain to 14 days judicial custody after the raids. Given the political spotlight on the case, it seems unlikely that the authorities would be done questioning and probing the matter anytime soon. If anything, the coming days and further investigation might open a pandora's box of secrets which are sure to create ripples in Uttar Pradesh, the politically significant state due for state elections early next year.

