Who Killed Manisha Mittal? Shimla Police Arrest 2 Haryana Men in School Administrator’s Murder

Shimla Police have arrested two alleged shooters from Haryana in connection with the daylight murder of school administrator Manisha Mittal, claiming a major breakthrough in the case within 39 hours of the crime. Police said they recovered the two pistols allegedly used in the killing and are now investigating whether a larger conspiracy was behind the murder.

The arrests come even as questions continue to be raised over whether authorities adequately responded to warnings Mittal had reportedly issued before her death. The 41-year-old had allegedly shared videos on social media claiming that her life was under threat, with those videos gaining renewed attention after the killing. Shimla Shocker: Woman Shot Dead Days After Viral Video Citing Threats to Life.

Manisha Mittal Murder Case: Two Suspects Arrested in Haryana

According to police, the accused were arrested on Monday following a multi-state operation involving special investigation teams, forensic experts, intelligence units and technical surveillance teams.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ashish Ahlawat (22), son of Surender Singh and a resident of Dujana village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, and Deepak (25), son of Surender Singh, a resident of Sunaria Khurd in Rohtak district. Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Himachal Pradesh: Man Kills Wife Before Hanging Self in Chamba.

Investigators said the two men allegedly travelled from Haryana to Shimla in a white Swift car and used a fake Himachal Pradesh registration number from the HP-10 series to avoid detection while retaining the vehicle's original Haryana registration.

Police said technical surveillance, CCTV analysis, digital evidence and witness statements helped identify and trace the suspects to Haryana, where they were arrested during a special operation in Rohtak.

Weapons Recovered, Criminal Records Examined

Shimla Police said both pistols allegedly used in the murder have been recovered. Investigators also disclosed that Ashish Ahlawat had previously been booked in a case under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Urban Estate Police Station in Rohtak.

Deepak allegedly has four previous criminal cases registered against him, including two under the Arms Act, one assault case and another under Section 308 of the BNS.

Police described the arrests as the result of coordinated interstate efforts and an extensive investigation carried out under the supervision of senior officers.

Murder Shocked Shimla

Manisha Mittal, 41, originally from Rewari in Haryana, was associated with Saraswati Paradise International Public School in Shimla's Housing Board Colony.

She was shot dead on Saturday evening in a busy public area, an incident that sparked concerns over law and order and public safety in the Himachal Pradesh capital. The brazen nature of the attack, carried out in broad daylight, drew widespread attention and prompted a large-scale police response.

Even after the arrests, scrutiny continues over claims that Mittal had repeatedly expressed fears for her safety before the murder. According to reports, she had shared videos on social media alleging threats to her life and accusing authorities of not acting on her complaints.

Addressing the issue, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek said the complaints submitted by the deceased were not related to specific criminal threats.

"The complaints lodged were civil in nature, such as those relating to alteration of records. There was one complaint when the deceased and her husband had fought with each other. Action as per rules was taken," the ASP said.

The explanation has not entirely settled concerns, with critics questioning whether more preventive measures could have been taken given the victim's public claims about threats.

Probe Expands to Possible Conspiracy

Police said the investigation has now shifted toward determining the motive behind the murder and identifying any individuals who may have planned, financed or facilitated the crime.

"The investigation regarding the involvement of other persons in the case is continuing and all aspects are being examined in depth. Strict legal action against all those found responsible will be ensured in accordance with law," the police said in an official statement. Investigators are examining whether the alleged shooters acted independently or were hired as part of a broader conspiracy.

While the swift arrests have been welcomed as a significant breakthrough, authorities acknowledge that several aspects of the case remain under investigation, including the motive and the possible involvement of additional suspects.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).