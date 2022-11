.@WHO recommends new name for monkeypox disease. Following a series of consultations with global experts, WHO will begin using a new preferred term “mpox” as a synonym for monkeypox. pic.twitter.com/6qXSmwDbcP— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 29, 2022

