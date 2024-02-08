Mumbai, February 8: In a shocking incident, former corporator and son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, Abhishek Ghosalkar, was shot dead allegedly by Mauris Noronha on Thursday evening in the Dahisar area of Mumbai. According to the police, three bullets were fired at him near the MHB police station, where he had gone to meet Mauris Noronha.

The 35-year-old was rushed to the Karuna Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the motive behind the attack. Sources said that the firing could be a result of a political or personal rivalry, as Abhishek Ghosalkar was involved in several disputes with other parties. Abhishek Ghosalkar Dies: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Passes Away After Being Shot During Facebook Live in Mumbai’s Dahisar Area, Probe on; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Who Was Abhishek Ghosalkar?

Abhishek Ghosalkar was a former corporator from Ward No. 4 in Dahisar East and had contested the 2017 BMC elections on a Shiv Sena ticket but lost to BJP’s Nitin Mhatre. His father, Vinod Ghosalkar, is a senior Shiv Sena leader who was an MLA from the Dahisar constituency from 2009 to 2014. He is also a former corporator and a member of the standing committee of the BMC. Abhishek's wife, too, served as a corporate.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the political circles of Mumbai, especially in the backdrop of another shooting incident that took place in Ulhasnagar on Sunday, where BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly shot and injured Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad over a land dispute. Ganpat Gaikwad was arrested and remanded to police custody till February 14 by a local court. Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot at in Dahisar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Shot at in Mumbai Over 'Personal Enmity', Hospitalised (Watch Video).

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other party leaders have condemned the killing of Abhishek Ghosalkar and demanded a swift and thorough probe into the matter. They have also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of all possible support.

