‘Why Didn’t You Salute Me?’: Mithilesh Shukla Arrested for Posing As IPS Officer, Demanding Salute During INR 40 Tea Stall Dispute in Lucknow (Watch Video)

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow for allegedly posing as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and demanding that police personnel salute him during an argument at a tea stall. The accused, identified as Mithilesh Shukla, was arrested by the Mahanagar Police after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police said Shukla has been booked for allegedly impersonating a public servant and obstructing government work. The action followed complaints related to two separate incidents at a tea stall near Gol Market crossing, where he allegedly misrepresented himself as an IPS officer posted in Noida. UP Woman Alleges Father-in-Law Raped Her at Gunpoint, Husband Gave Triple Talaq Over Phone; 5 Booked.

Mithilesh Shukla Arrested for Claiming IPS Rank and Threatening Cops

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना महानगर पर सुसगंत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है। आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) June 16, 2026

According to police, the first incident took place on the night of June 13 when officers received a call regarding a dispute over payment at a tea shop near Gol Market crossing. When a police team reached the location, Shukla was allegedly involved in an argument with the shopkeeper. Reports suggest the dispute was linked to a INR 40 payment for tea and refreshments.

Police officials said that during questioning, Shukla claimed he was an "IPS officer from Noida" and allegedly questioned the officers for not saluting him and for not wearing their caps. A video of the incident later surfaced on social media and gained widespread attention. Lucknow Shocker: BJYM Worker Chetan Tiwari Shot on Busy Street, Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The footage reportedly shows Shukla repeatedly insisting that police personnel salute him while he attempted to leave the spot. When officers asked him to produce an identity card and verify his claim, he allegedly said he would bring it later before leaving the location.

According to reports, one of the constables told him that no salute would be offered to someone dressed in civilian clothes and asked him to produce his uniform and official identification.

Police said they received another complaint on June 15 involving the same individual allegedly creating a disturbance at the tea stall. Following the complaint, Shukla was brought to the police station for questioning. During interrogation, officials said he admitted that he was not an IPS officer and was employed as an account executive at a company in Sector 18, Noida.

Police registered a case at Mahanagar Police Station under relevant legal provisions related to impersonating a public servant and obstructing government work. Reacting to the viral video, Lucknow Police stated in a post on X that a case had been registered and the accused had been arrested.

The police said further legal proceedings are under way. The incident has drawn attention online after the video showed the accused allegedly demanding a salute from on-duty police personnel while claiming to be a senior officer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Lucknow Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).