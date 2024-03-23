Banswara, March 23: In an unusual case, a man named Chirag has lodged a legal complaint against his wife, Neha Jain, in Banswara, Rajasthan. The complaint alleges that Neha refuses to return to her marital home unless her demands for alcohol and non-veg are met.

ABP News reported that the couple’s marriage was arranged through a mutual acquaintance in June 2023, with a dowry of Rs 2 lakh paid to Neha’s family. However, Chirag claims that Neha’s behaviour drastically changed soon after the wedding. She reportedly spent long hours on the phone and began consuming alcohol at home, despite objections from her in-laws. Lucknow Shocker: Husband Attacks Wife With Scissors 19 Times in Broad Daylight, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

The situation escalated when Neha visited her parents’ home for Rakshabandhan in 2022 and did not return. She allegedly stated that she would only return to her in-laws’ house if provided with alcohol and meat daily. Despite numerous requests from Chirag and his family, Neha remained firm on her demand. Husband Abusing Wife in Filthy Language in Front of Her Students Amounts to Mental Cruelty Under Hindu Marriage Act, Says Chhattisgarh High Court.

Frustrated with the situation, Chirag decided to take legal action and filed an FIR against Neha. He expressed disappointment, claiming that Neha’s family had misled them about her true nature.

The case has been registered at the Kushalgarh police station, and investigations are currently underway. Both Neha and her family members will be questioned regarding the matter.

