New Delhi, December 17: Cold wave conditions are set to intensify in parts of North India over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that cold to severe cold conditions are very likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during next 2 days. The IMD further stated that severe cold wave conditions are very likely over Rajasthan during next 2 days. Moreover, parts of Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh will experience cold wave conditions during next 24 hours.

"Cold Day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours", the IMD said in its release. The IMD said dense fog was expected in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh during morning hours of December 17 and over Punjab and north Rajasthan during morning hours of December 17 and 18, 2020. "Very Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Punjab and north Rajasthan during morning hours of December 17, 2020", it added. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

Under the influence of an easterly wave, widespread rainfall and thundershowers is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep area during next 4 days. The IMD said that heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry during December 17-19 and over Kerala during December 17-18, 2020.

