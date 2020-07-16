Bengaluru, July 16: IT majors like Wipro, Infosys and TCS have come forward to help employees who been stranded in foreign countries amid the coronavirus outbreak. In recent news, Wipro chartered special flights to bring home more than 500 employees from the US, UK and Australia whose visas have expired or are nearing expiry amid the current coronavirus crisis. The flight from New York landed in Bengaluru carrying 100 people.

According to a Times of India report, this comes a week after Infosys chartered a special flight to fly back 76 staff and their families—a total of 206 people from the US. Majority of these people were stranded as their visas have expired amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Reportedly, the employees were a mix of those working on client sites as well some who had travelled to the US for some meeting or event. Infosys Suspends Salary Increments & Promotions in FY21 Amid Economic Slump Due to Lockdown, But to Honour 35K Job Offers.

Similarly, TCS has also brought around 500 employees from US. Tech Mahindra has facilitated the return of over 210 employees. A special chartered flight from Dallas landed in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

