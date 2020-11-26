New Delhi: The third wave of Coronavirus in the country's capital Delhi is now successfully under control. With the strong intention and efficient strategy of the Aam Aadmi Party, not only is COVID-19 under control, but Delhi is now even more prepared for this battle against Coronavirus.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's effort is to effectively implement all possible measures to reduce deaths due to Coronavirus, and gradually coronavirus is completely under control. The CM’s vision and the work being done under his leadership are bearing fruit in this fight against COVID-19. Under his direction, 2000 beds and 1300 ICU beds have been increased in the hospitals in Delhi in the last two weeks. Delhi's Air Pollution Played Key Role in High Severity of Third Wave of COVID-19, Says Arvind Kejriwal to PM Narendra Modi.

The Delhi government’s GTB hospital saw the maximum increase of 232 ICU beds followed by LNJP that saw an increase of 200 ICU beds. It is worth mentioning that all these works are being done under the supervision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself. A special team has been monitoring the work of increasing beds in hospitals of Delhi 24/7 and is passing on instant information directly to the CM. After this increase in the number of beds, more than 9000 regular beds and more than 1000 ICU beds are available for COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

It should be noted that the third wave of Coronavirus in Delhi saw the highest number of 8600 positive cases on November 10, which the experts termed the third stage peak. After this, all the measures to prevent COVID-19 by the government started showing effect and this increase started to come under control. This number was 6746 on 22 November, 4454 on 23 November, and 6,224 on 24 November respectively. However, the pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighboring states has contributed significantly to making the third wave of Coronavirus more dangerous.