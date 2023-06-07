Mumbai, June 7: On Wednesday morning, outside her home in Meerut's New Mevla Colony, a woman was tragically shot and killed. After getting milk from the neighbourhood store, the woman was heading home when the incident took place. The area is under the control of the TP Nagar police station. The murder is most likely connected to an ongoing dispute regarding victim's divorce, according to the police, who have sent the victim's remains for a postmortem.

According to local reports, the deceased was a 35-year-old lawyer named Anjali Garg. She and her husband, Nitin Garg, had a long-time dispute, and he had recently started the divorce process. Delhi Shocker: Woman Shot Dead on Road in Paschim Vihar While Returning Home.

Woman Advocate Shot Dead in Meerut

UP : मेरठ में दिन निकलते ही कत्ल। दूध लेकर आ रही महिला की घर के गेट पर गोली मारकर हत्या। TP नगर क्षेत्र में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने वारदात की। इसके अलावा सब ठीक है.... फ़िलहाल खबर @sachingupta787 pic.twitter.com/DAwMLvRGFz — Anurag Verma ( PATEL ) (@AnuragVerma_SP) June 7, 2023

Anjali and her husband have been living apart in the same locality for some time. It appears that the attackers targeted her as she approached her house's front door after seeing her return from the market and shot and killed her.

Here's What Police Has to Say

People in the area hurried to the site as soon as they heard the gunshot. After the attack, the assailants quickly left the scene. After learning of the occurrence, local police officers sped over to the scene and seized the deceased woman's body. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Shot Dead on Busy Street by Two Bike-Borne Criminals in Dhar.

The head of the police station, Sant Sharan, disclosed that the inquiry is pointing towards a family-related reason for killing Anjali. He said that the ownership of the home she was living in at the time was the subject of a dispute. The authorities are carefully going over CCTV video from the neighbourhood in order to investigate the situation.

