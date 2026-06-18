Woman Dies After Sinus Treatment: Family Alleges Medical Negligence, Stages Highway Blockade Outside Tamil Nadu Government Hospital

Tensions flared outside the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday after a 35-year-old woman died following surgery for a sinus infection. Alleging severe medical negligence, the woman's family and relatives staged a massive road blockade on a major national highway, disrupting traffic before local authorities intervened. The deceased has been identified as Tamilselvi, the wife of Muniyasamy, a daily wage worker from Palkarai village in the Ramanathapuram district. According to local officials, Tamilselvi had been experiencing severe breathing difficulties triggered by a chronic sinus infection.

She was admitted to the government medical college facility on May 18. Following an initial medical evaluation, doctors advised that surgical intervention was necessary to treat her condition. Tamilselvi subsequently underwent surgery at the hospital on May 24. However, her family claims her health deteriorated drastically immediately after the operation. Relatives alleged that Tamilselvi became entirely unresponsive and motionless post-surgery, raising immediate suspicions regarding the quality of care she received. Medical Negligence in Tamil Nadu: Newborn’s Thumb Severed at Vellore Hospital, Family Claims Nurse Was Engrossed in Phone

Friction between the family and hospital administration intensified when doctors suggested transferring Tamilselvi to a medical facility in Madurai for advanced treatment. Believing the hospital was attempting to deflect responsibility, the relatives refused the transfer. Tamilselvi remained at the Ramanathapuram facility, where doctors officially declared her dead on Wednesday morning. Chennai Shocker: Baby Loses Arm Due to Alleged Medical Negligence at Government Hospital, Probe Ordered.

Refusing to accept her body, devastated family members and supporters launched a demonstration on Thursday. The protestors sat directly on the Madurai-Dhanushkodi National Highway right in front of the hospital, bringing traffic to a standstill. Local police arrived at the scene to negotiate with the striking relatives. The blockade was temporarily called off after law enforcement officials assured the family that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the circumstances surrounding Tamilselvi's death.

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