Woman Gives Birth to Child on Shramik Special Train Enroute to Balangir

Woman with her child inside the train. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Bhubaneswar, June 5: A woman on board a Shramik Special train, carrying migrant workers from Lingampali in Telangana to Balangir in Odisha gave birth to a baby boy in the train itself. Later, both mother and the child have been shifted to a government hospital in Titlagarh and as per reports, they are doing well.

According to the report, the pregnant woman boarded the Shramik Special train from Lingampali in Telangana for her residence in Odisha. On her way, she complained of labour pain and gave birth to a boy in the train itself. Later, they were shifted in the hospital in Titlagarh and are doing well. Pregnant Woman Gives Birth on Board Bus While Travelling From Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh.

Here's what ANI said:

Odisha: A woman gave birth to baby boy on board 'Shramik Special' from Lingampali in Telangana to Balangir in Odisha, today. The mother and the child have been shifted to a government hospital in Titlagarh; both are doing well. pic.twitter.com/PsXQpkpMYw — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020

Earlier, in a similar fashion, Hemakanti Biswakarma, who was on her way to Gariabandh district in Chhattisgarh, boarded a Shramik Special train carrying migrant workers from Kazipet in Telangana to Balangir. She gave birth to a baby girl at Titlagarh railway station on Sunday. Even reports arrived from Jharsuguda where a woman, Payal Kumari, gave birth to a baby girl at the local railway station.