A Look Back at the Year That Was 2022:
Russian Invasion of Ukraine, and Subsequent War:
The Russo-Ukrainian War, as we call it now, has been ongoing tussle between Russia and Ukraine since February 2014.[d] Following Ukraine's Revolution of Dignity, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and supported pro-Russian separatists in the war in Donbas against Ukrainian government forces. In February 2022, the conflict saw a major escalation as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Sharddha Walkar Killing and Similar Murders:
India was left in shock after the sordid details of a gruesome murder made headlines. A man, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, killed his live-in partner Sharddha and then chopped her body before scattering the pieces in a forest. Aaftab was in a live-in relationship with the victim, Shraddha. Aftab had strangled his girlfriend to death, then cut her body into 35 pieces, and dumped them in the Mehrauli forest. Year Ender 2022: From Zombie Virus Discovery to Elon Musk Twitter Takeover and Creation of Artificial Sun, List of Mega Events of Tech and Science World.
Since then, similar murders have come to the fore from across the country. In one case, in the national capital, a woman and her son killed a man. Cases with a striking resemblance with the Delhi murder have been reported from UP's Azamgarh, and Sitapur, Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, and most recently, in Rajasthan's Jaipur where a nephew killed him aunt and chopped her body.
Kanhaiya Lal Killing:
Kerala Human Sacrifice Case:
South Korea Stampede:
Shinzo Abe Assasination:
The former prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe died in hospital after he was shot at a political campaign event. Abe was shot at twice while he was giving a speech on a street in the city of Nara. Security officials at the scene tackled the gunman and a 41-year-old suspect was taken in police custody. The suspect, named as Tetsuya Yamagami, admitted shooting Abe with a homemade gun, and said he had a grudge against a "specific organisation", police said.
Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead:
Earthquakes in Indonesia and Afghanistan:
While earthquakes are frequent in Indonesia, a magnitude-5.6 quake shook the town of Cianjur in the western part of the nation on November 21, killing at least 334 people. In Another deadly quake, on June 21, a magnitude-5.9 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, causing landslides, destroying thousands of homes, and killing an estimated 1,036 people. The earthquake has been dubbed the deadliest in decades in Afghanistan.
Floods in Assam, Pakistan, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil:
Floods have been one of the biggest villain of the year 2022. The natural calamaty claimed multiple lives and disrupted day-to-day livings of humans and animals as well. The flooding in India's Assam took at least 192 Lives between June to September. From June to October, record-breaking flooding washed away thousands of homes in Pakistan and took the lives of at least 1,739 people.
Floods in Nigeria caused at least 612 deaths across the nation and displaced a further 1.4 million people, the UN reported. Heavy rain spells in South Africa’s Eastern Cape – including parts of Durban, caused flooding and landslides. The floods killed an estimated 461 people. The floods in Brazil happened from February to March that killed nearly 233 lives.
