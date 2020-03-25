Yogi Adityanath Govt Fixes Prices of 11 Essential Commodities For Home Delivery at Rs 475 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Inflation . (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Lucknow, March 25: Amid the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 21 due to coronavirus on Tuesday night, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in Ayodhya on Wednesday fixed the prices of 11 essential items like items like vegetables, milk, medicines, etc which would be will be delivered at their doorsteps. The state CM clearly mentioned in the order that traders can't charge more than Rs 475 from the customers for 11 essential items.

According to the state government circular, as quoted by news agency ANI, the traders or Kirana shops -- engaged in supplying essential items through home delivery -- cannot charge Rs 475 for the 11 supply items fixed by the government from March 25 till April 2. Apart from fixing the price, the state government has also fixed the quantity per household, so that panic buying can be discouraged amid the lockdown for 21 days. Total Lockdown in India: Uttar Pradesh Govt to Ensure Door Step Delivery of Food and Medicines, Don't Leave Your Homes, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Here's UP government circular:

अयोध्या जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने किराना दुकानदारों को रोजमर्रा की जरूरत के 11 सामान की पैकेजिंग कर होम डिलीवरी करने को कहा गया है इन 11 सामानों की कीमत 475 रुपये तय की गई है। इससे ज्यादा कीमत वसूल करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ये आदेश 2 अप्रैल तक लागू रहेगा।#Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9QAaEL9O1a — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 25, 2020

Earlier, the CM informed that 10,000 vehicles have been identified for home delivery of essential commodities. He had said, "I would like to assure the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh that we have enough stock of essential items like vegetables, milk, medicines etc. For the safety of you and your family don't step out of your houses & maintain social distance."

Adding on, CM Adityanath said, "From tomorrow vegetables, milk, fruits, medicines and other essential commodities will be delivered to your doorsteps for which we have identified more than 10,000 vehicles. I appeal to you to not go to the market to buy essential items." Apart from this, the State government has issued a new notice which bars the any person moving out of the districts, or entering the districts where lockdown has been imposed till April 14.