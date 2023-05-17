Lucknow, May 17: Senior Supreme Court advocate Zafaryab Jilani, who was the lawyer for the Muslim side in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid dispute, died here in Lucknow on Wednesday. He was 73.

Jilani had been ailing for some time now and breathed his last at a hospital in Nishatganj.

He has been a member of the Muslim Personal Law Board. Apart from this, he has also held the post of Chairman of Babri Masjid Action Committee and Additional Advocate General of UP. Muslim clerics and scholars have expressed grief at his demise.

