Mumbai, November 26: The nation is paying tributes to the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks, who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting Pakistani terrorists. As many as 166 people were killed on November 26, 2008, when 10 heavily armed terrorists carried out the worst attack on Mumbai. On the 12th anniversary of the attacks, politician leaders, including Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala paid tributes to the Indian security personnel and all those people who lost their lives in the attack. 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Remembering Heroes Who Made Supreme Sacrifice of Their Lives While Fighting Pakistani Terrorists When Mumbai Was Under Siege.

Terrorists targeted crowded and posh areas of the city, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), iconic Taj Hotel, Oberoi and Trident hotels. The terrorists even entered CAMA hospital. They held people inside Taj Hotel as hostages. On November 27, National Security Guards were called in. The attacks lasted for four days. India’s financial capital witnessed the series of Bombing and shooting at the famous places of the city. The operation ended on November 29. 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Recounting 60 Hours of Terror Which Shook India's Soul.

Here Tweet by Indian Politicians:

Amit Shah:

मुंबई 26/11 आतंकी हमलों में जान गंवाने वाले सभी लोगों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ और उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। इन हमलों में आतंकियों का डटकर सामना करने वाले वीर सुरक्षाकर्मियों को कोटि-कोटि नमन। यह राष्ट्र आपकी वीरता और बलिदान के प्रति सदैव कृतज्ञ रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/OEhpmKMBeI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2020

Piyush Goyal:

Heartfelt tributes to the victims & martyrs of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack & salute to the strength & resilience of people of Mumbai. We will be eternally grateful to all the security forces personnel who valiantly fought & made the supreme sacrifice for Mother India on that day. pic.twitter.com/RlmyQ9diA6 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 26, 2020

Randeep Singh Surjewala:

Homage to the memory of 166 martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack including 18 brave security personnel - ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan & others. India stands united to fight the scourge of terrorism & its masters in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/g8ClmsMkes — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 26, 2020

Nawab Malik:

Mumbai police lost brave officers, including Hemant Karkare, Ashok Kamte, Vijay Saleskar and Tukaram Omble. NSG Commandos – Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Havaldar Gajendra Singh also attained martyrdom while fighting with terrorists. In these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012.

