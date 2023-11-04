Aizawl, November 4: The political landscape in Mizoram is heating up as the state prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections, set to be held on November 7, 2023. One of the most keenly watched constituencies in this electoral battleground is Aizawl West III, where a three-cornered contest is poised to unfold between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and the Indian National Congress (INC).

This constituency, which encompasses several significant localities, is set to witness a showdown between experienced political stalwarts, setting the stage for a thrilling electoral face-off. In this article, we delve into the key candidates vying for the seat and provide insights into the election schedule. Aizawl East 1 Election 2023: Congress Fields Lalsanglura Ralte Against MNF's Zoramthanga in Mizoram Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

Candidates for Aizawl West III Election 2023

V L Zaithanzama (ZPM)

The incumbent Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) legislator, V L Zaithanzama, is gearing up to defend his position in the Aizawl West-III constituency. With a history of electoral success and strong local backing, Zaithanzama is set to offer stiff competition to his fellow contenders, aiming to consolidate his position and continue his contribution to the region's development. Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Over 1,200 Polling Booths Prepared for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Says Chief Electoral Officer.

Lalsawta (Congress)

The Congress President, Lalsawta, is preparing to demonstrate his leadership capabilities and political acumen in the upcoming elections. Known for his corruption-free reputation and significant contributions as the former finance minister of Mizoram, Lalsawta seeks to revitalise the Congress's presence in the region, emphasizing his commitment to fostering progress and addressing the concerns of the electorate.

K Lalsawmvela (MNF)

Despite being a newcomer in the political arena, K Lalsawmvela is expected to be a formidable opponent, given his esteemed tenure as an official in the state's Public Works Department. His transition to the role of a candidate reflects the party's confidence in his abilities and expertise as he vies to secure victory and reinforce the MNF's position in Aizawl West-III, highlighting his vision for the region's advancement.

Election Schedule

The electoral showdown in Aizawl West-III is scheduled for November 7, 2023, with the subsequent counting of votes set for December 3. This contest will play a pivotal role in shaping the constituency's future and determining the political landscape of Mizoram. As the electoral dynamics gain momentum, Aizawl West-III residents prepare to exercise their democratic rights and participate in a significant decision-making process that could influence the trajectory of the state's governance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2023 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).