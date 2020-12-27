Lucknow, December 26: Ajay Kumar Lallu, the president of Uttar Pradesh Congress unit, allegedly went missing after being briefly held by the police for taking out a march without permission in Lalitpur. While the police claimed that Lallu and around 50 other Congress workers were released shortly after being arrested, the party has alleged that he has been "abducted".

"So UP Police seems to have abducted INC Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Lallu. They were supposed to bring him to Lucknow from Jhansi and should have reached hours ago, but haven't. The police department is not revealing his location," claimed Congress' social media coordinator Gaurav Pandhi. Yogi Adityanath Govt Deceiving People With Promise of Jobs: Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The UP Congress also issued a statement slamming Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They claimed that their state unit chief remained "untraceable", despite the police stating hours ago that he was being escorted to Lucknow from Jhansi.

UP Congress Issues Statement

अजय कुमार 'लल्लू' जी की लोकेशन नहीं बता रही यूपी पुलिस। कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार 'लल्लू' जी को आज शाम आदित्यनाथ की पुलिस झांसी से लखनऊ के लिए लेकर निकली जिसके कई घण्टे बीत जाने के बाद भी उनकी मौजूदा लोकेशन अज्ञात है। — UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) December 26, 2020

'BJP Running Mafia in Name of Govt': Gaurav Pandhi

So UP Police seems to have ABDUCTED @INCUttarPradesh President Shri @AjayLalluINC ...they were supposed to bring him to Lucknow from Jhansi and should have reached hours ago, but haven't. The Police Dept is not revealing his location. BJP IS RUNNING MAFIA IN THE NAME OF GOVT. — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) December 26, 2020

Lallu, along with scores of Congress workers, was taking out the "Gai Bachao Kisan Bachao" rally in Lalitpur. The march was aimed at highlighting the government's alleged mismanagement of cow shelter homes which reportedly led to the death of bovines.

According to the police, their protest was thwarted as due permission was not taken by the party. Along with Lallu, Congress district unit chief Balwant Singh Rajput was also briefly held.

"About 50 to 60 workers, including state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and district unit chief Balwant Singh Rajput, were arrested from Dailwara township while trying to take out the march without permission. They have all been taken to police lines," Additional Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He was further reported as saying that they were released later in the evening.

