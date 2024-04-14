Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: AAP Observes 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Punjab's Jalandhar

The AAP on Sunday observed 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Punjab's Jalandhar on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar and slammed the BJP-led Centre over party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Politics PTI| Apr 14, 2024 03:49 PM IST
Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: AAP Observes 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Punjab's Jalandhar
AAP Observes 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Jalandhar (Photo Credits: X/@AAPPunjab)

Chandigarh, April 14: The AAP on Sunday observed 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Punjab's Jalandhar on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar and slammed the BJP-led Centre over party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. The Aam Aadmi Party had given a call to observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' across the country and take a pledge to save the Constitution.

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. In Jalandhar, Punjab Cabinet Minister and senior AAP leader Balkar Singh lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of Kejriwal. "When the influence of AAP's national convener Kejriwal was increasing in democracy, the cruel government (BJP-led Centre) put him behind bars to curtail his influence," Singh alleged. Delhi: AAP Workers Detained for Protesting Outside Former Leader Raaj Kumar Anand’s Residence in Patel Nagar

He said that it was Kejriwal who thought about uplifting the poor and providing good education, health facilities and employment to the people. But it could not be digested by them, Singh said while referring to BJP. He said it was Kejriwal who decided that the photos of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution and legendary freedom fighter Bhagwat Singh should be put up in the government offices.

Whereas previous governments put up the pictures of chief ministers and ministers in the offices, he said. He said the AAP government in Punjab gave free electricity to people, set up more than 800 mohalla clinics and was setting up 117 schools of eminence in the state. AAP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat Raj Kumar Chhabewal, on this occasion, said, "Today, there was a need to save the Constitution." He said the AAP government in Punjab gave 43,000 government jobs and provided 300 electricity units. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Indians Living in 13 Countries Took Part in Fast to Protest Against Delhi CM's Arrest, Says AAP

The AAP also observed 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Pathankot where party workers and leaders

    The AAP also observed 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Pathankot where party workers and leaders led by Punjab minister Lalchand Kataruchak were present. Kataruchak accused the BJP-led Union government of misusing the central agencies like CBI and ED to "suppress" the voice of rival party leaders. The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

    The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

