Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: AAP Observes 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chandigarh, April 14: The AAP on Sunday observed 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Punjab's Jalandhar on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar and slammed the BJP-led Centre over party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. The Aam Aadmi Party had given a call to observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' across the country and take a pledge to save the Constitution.

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. In Jalandhar, Punjab Cabinet Minister and senior AAP leader Balkar Singh lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of Kejriwal. "When the influence of AAP's national convener Kejriwal was increasing in democracy, the cruel government (BJP-led Centre) put him behind bars to curtail his influence," Singh alleged.

He said that it was Kejriwal who thought about uplifting the poor and providing good education, health facilities and employment to the people. But it could not be digested by them, Singh said while referring to BJP. He said it was Kejriwal who decided that the photos of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution and legendary freedom fighter Bhagwat Singh should be put up in the government offices.

Whereas previous governments put up the pictures of chief ministers and ministers in the offices, he said. He said the AAP government in Punjab gave free electricity to people, set up more than 800 mohalla clinics and was setting up 117 schools of eminence in the state. AAP candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat Raj Kumar Chhabewal, on this occasion, said, "Today, there was a need to save the Constitution." He said the AAP government in Punjab gave 43,000 government jobs and provided 300 electricity units.

The AAP also observed 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' in Pathankot where party workers and leaders