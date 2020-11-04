New Delhi, November 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lashed out the Maharashtra government after the Mumbai police arrested Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Shah called it a “Blatant misuse of state power” and an “attack on “4th pillar of democracy”. The Union Home Minister also lashed out at the Congress and compared Goswami’s arrest with 1975 emergency.

Shah tweeted, “Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED.” Arnab Goswami Arrested by Mumbai Police; Republic TV Editor Taken Into Custody in 2018 Suicide Abetment Case; Watch Video.

Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also condemned Goswami’s arrest. He tweeted, “We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.” FIR Against Four Journalists of Republic TV for 'Incitement to Disaffection' Among Mumbai Police Members.

We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.@PIB_India @DDNewslive @republic — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, Mumbai police arrested the Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief in 2018 abetment to suicide case. A senior police officer Sachin Vaze said that Goswami was arrested in the abetment to suicide case of 2018, which had been closed earlier and has now been reopened. Goswami claimed that he was manhandled. He was taken to Alibaug in Raigad. Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, Anvay Naik, and his mother. The designer in his suicide had claimed that Republic TV had not paid his dues.

