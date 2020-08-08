New Delhi, August 8: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The 66-year-old leader was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after the test reports confirmed that he was positive for COVID-19. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister, Launches 'Bhabhi Ji Papad', Claims 'It Can Be Very Helpful in Fighting Coronavirus', Watch Video.

Meghwal is latest among the Union Ministers who have contracted the lethal virus. Earlier, Minister for Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were found to be infected with COVID-19. Both of them are undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Meghwal, a three-time Lok Sabha MP from the Bikaner constituency, is one of the vocal members of the BJP. In the first tenure of the Narendra Modi government, he was a junior minister in a number of crucial departments, including Finance and Ganga Rejuvenation, Jal Shakti.

In the second tenure of Modi government, Meghwal was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) in Parliamentary Affairs. He continues to remain entrusted with the charge.

Across the nation, a spree of politicians are infected due to the novel coronavirus. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BS Yediyurappa, the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka respectively, were also diagnosed with the contagious disease in the past week.

The overall tally of COVID-19 infections has surged past 20.8 lakh, with the death count reaching 42,518. Out of the total cases, 14.27 lakh have recovered, whereas, 6.19 lakh patients are categorised as active cases.

