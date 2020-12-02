New Delhi, December 2: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lashed out at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for his comments against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for implementing controversial farm laws in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal asked him not to do "low-level" in the fragile situation.

The Delhi CM said, "Punjab CM has made allegations against me that I've passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such low-level politics in this fragile situation? It's not up to State govt to implement it. Had it been so why would farmers of the country hold talks with Centre." AAP Hits out at Amarinder over Farm Law Notification Issue.

Kejriwal further added, "The reason behind Captain sahab's allegation is that we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails. Centre had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. They're upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails." Trains to Punjab Diverted, Short-Terminated in View of Farmers' Protest, Says Western Railway.

Statement by Arvind Kejriwal:

Captain Singh on Tuesday hit out at AAP government for implementing the recently-enacted farm laws. The Punjab CM said that Even as AAP was claiming to be supporting the agitating farmers, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi had brazenly executed the black laws through a gazette notification on November 23.

He added, "First they failed to pass any amendment laws in the Delhi Assembly to negate the central laws, as was done in Punjab. And now they have gone so far as to officially notify the agricultural legislations in Delhi, where AAP is in power. The party's true intent and affiliation has been utterly exposed." Responding to AAP's criticism of his handling of the situation and for taking on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Singh remarked that while he was busy fighting for the rights of his farmers, Kejriwal was preparing to pull the rug from under the feet of the farmers

