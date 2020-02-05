Arvind Kejriwal on Parvesh Verma's Terrorist Remark: People Will Decide on February 8 Voting Day For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Delhi CM and AAP nation convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, February 5: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he was hurt by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pravesh Verma's “terrorist” remark. Arvind Kejriwal stated that people of Delhi will decide whether he is a terrorists or not. The incumbent Delhi CM asserted, “I have never done anything for my family or my children, and dedicated myself in service of country. Eighty percent of my batchmates from IIT went to foreign. I left Income Tax Commissioner's job. Prakash Javadekar Defends Pravesh Verma's 'Terrorist' Remark Against Arvind Kejriwal, Says 'There No Difference Between Anarchist & Terrorist' (Watch Video).

Kejriwal also asked the people to vote for BJP if they think he is a terrorist. He said, “I leave it on people of Delhi, if you think I am a terrorist then press 'Kamal' button on 8th February. And if you think I have worked for Delhi, the Country and the people then press 'Jhaadu' button.” BJP MP Pravesh Verma Justifies Calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'Terrorist', Says 'If Delhi's CM Speaks Ill of Prime Minister...'

ANI's Tweet:

Verma referred Kejriwal as “terrorist” during campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Following Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) complaint against Verma’s “terrorist” comment, the Election Commission had sent showcasue notice to him. The notice said, “AAP complaint alleged that you have cast vitriolic aspersions on the chief minister of Delhi referring to him as terrorist.” Later, Union Minister Parkash Javadekar had also defended Verma’s comments. Javadekar said that there were enough proof that Kejriwal is a “terrorist.”

The assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11, and the results will be declared on the same day. Multiple opinion polls suggested that the APP would retain power in the national capital.