Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: Former Maharashtra CM Dumps Grand Old Party; Likely To Join BJP, Say Reports

New Delhi, February 12: In a big setback for Congress, party veteran and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday quit the party, and as per reports he is likely to join the BJP. “I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of Congress party,” Ashok Chavan reportedly wrote in a short note to party unit chief Nana Patole.

Chavan, who led the Congress government in Maharashtra from 2009-10, is one of the tallest leaders in the state and also close to the Gandhis. Chavan’s exit from the grand old party comes close on the heels of another top leader Milind Deora quitting the party, days ago. Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: Big Jolt to Party As Former Maharashtra CM Tenders Resignation After Meeting With Rahul Narwekar.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Ashok Chavan is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. The exit of another top leader from Congress comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is rallying support of the masses via his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Ashok Chavan Dumps Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Big Jolt To Grand Old Party.

Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress:

Former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress.

Reacting to Chavan’s departure from the grand old party, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that many leaders are feeling suffocated in the Congress party and this is the outcome of this. “You will see more stunning developments in days to come,” Fadnavis told media persons, hinting at more ‘departures’.

