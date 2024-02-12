Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: Former Maharashtra CM Dumps Grand Old Party; Likely To Join BJP, Say Reports

In a big setback for Congress, party veteran and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday quit the party, and as per reports he is likely to join the BJP.

Politics IANS| Feb 12, 2024 01:55 PM IST
A+
A-
Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: Former Maharashtra CM Dumps Grand Old Party; Likely To Join BJP, Say Reports
Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, February 12: In a big setback for Congress, party veteran and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday quit the party, and as per reports he is likely to join the BJP. “I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of Congress party,” Ashok Chavan reportedly wrote in a short note to party unit chief Nana Patole.

Chavan, who led the Congress government in Maharashtra from 2009-10, is one of the tallest leaders in the state and also close to the Gandhis. Chavan’s exit from the grand old party comes close on the heels of another top leader Milind Deora quitting the party, days ago. Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: Big Jolt to Party As Former Maharashtra CM Tenders Resignation After Meeting With Rahul Narwekar.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Ashok Chavan is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. The exit of another top leader from Congress comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is rallying support of the masses via his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Ashok Chavan Dumps Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Big Jolt To Grand Old Party.

Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress:

Reacting to Chavan’s departure from the grand old party, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that many leaders are feeling suffocated in the Congress party and this is the outcome of this. “You will see more stunning developments in days to come,” Fadnavis told media persons, hinting at more ‘departures’.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Politics IANS| Feb 12, 2024 01:55 PM IST
A+
A-
Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: Former Maharashtra CM Dumps Grand Old Party; Likely To Join BJP, Say Reports
Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, February 12: In a big setback for Congress, party veteran and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday quit the party, and as per reports he is likely to join the BJP. “I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of Congress party,” Ashok Chavan reportedly wrote in a short note to party unit chief Nana Patole.

Chavan, who led the Congress government in Maharashtra from 2009-10, is one of the tallest leaders in the state and also close to the Gandhis. Chavan’s exit from the grand old party comes close on the heels of another top leader Milind Deora quitting the party, days ago. Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: Big Jolt to Party As Former Maharashtra CM Tenders Resignation After Meeting With Rahul Narwekar.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Ashok Chavan is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. The exit of another top leader from Congress comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is rallying support of the masses via his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Ashok Chavan Dumps Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Big Jolt To Grand Old Party.

Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress:

Reacting to Chavan’s departure from the grand old party, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that many leaders are feeling suffocated in the Congress party and this is the outcome of this. “You will see more stunning developments in days to come,” Fadnavis told media persons, hinting at more ‘departures’.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ashok Chavan Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress BJP Congress maharashtra news
You might also like
West Bengal Violence: Six BJP MLAs, Including Suvendu Adhikari Suspended From Assembly Over Sandeshkhali Riots Issue (Watch Videos)
Politics

West Bengal Violence: Six BJP MLAs, Including Suvendu Adhikari Suspended From Assembly Over Sandeshkhali Riots Issue (Watch Videos)
Six BJP MLAs Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Over Sandeshkhali Violence Issue: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 12, 2024
News

Six BJP MLAs Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Over Sandeshkhali Violence Issue: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 12, 2024
West Bengal Violence: Six BJP MLAs, Including Suvendu Adhikari Suspended From Assembly Over Sandeshkhali Riots Issue (Watch Videos)
Politics

West Bengal Violence: Six BJP MLAs, Including Suvendu Adhikari Suspended From Assembly Over Sandeshkhali Riots Issue (Watch Videos)
Six BJP MLAs Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Over Sandeshkhali Violence Issue: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 12, 2024
News

Six BJP MLAs Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Over Sandeshkhali Violence Issue: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 12, 2024
Ashok Chavan Dumps Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Big Jolt To Grand Old Party
Politics

Ashok Chavan Dumps Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Big Jolt To Grand Old Party
Lenovo Likely To Showcase World’s First ‘Transparent’ and ‘AI-Ready’ Laptop at MWC 2024: Check Expected Specifications and Features
Technology

Lenovo Likely To Showcase World’s First ‘Transparent’ and ‘AI-Ready’ Laptop at MWC 2024: Check Expected Specifications and Features
Technology

Lenovo Likely To Showcase World’s First ‘Transparent’ and ‘AI-Ready’ Laptop at MWC 2024: Check Expected Specifications and Features
Google Trends Google Trends
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
200K+ searches
Barcelona vs Granada
100K+ searches
Hug Day
100K+ searches
Bihar News
20K+ searches
Happy Hug Day
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot